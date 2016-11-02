Atheist group in Mathura booked

The Utttar Pradesh police on Tuesday booked the Mathura-based atheist group, Bindu Seva Sansthan, which had last month attempted to hold a meet of like-minded people, for “hurting religious sentiments.”

The venue of the meet, supposed to be held on October 14, was attacked by Hindutva groups after which the police did not allow it to be conducted. When Swami Balendu, the preacher-turned-atheist went to the police with a complaint against the assailants for the “violent attack on the venue” of the meet, the police refused to register an FIR.

The FIR against Swami Balendu was registered after a group of sadhus approached the police and demanded his arrest.