Assembly by-elections in Tripura peaceful

By-elections in two assembly segments in Tripura on Saturday passed off peacefully. 90 per cent votes were polled in Barjala (SC) and Khowai constituencies on an average, election department officials said, adding that exact turnout would be declared tomorrow after final compilation of booth-wise casting.

No untoward incidents were reported from the constituencies except some minor complaints — one EVM had to be changed in Barjala due to technical snag.

Barjala (SC) became vacant after MLA Jitendra Sarkar resigned ahead of a split in his Congress party. The deserters including six party MLAs led by former leader of opposition Sudip Roy Barman joined Trinamool Congress.

The by-poll in Khowai constituency was necessary after death of CPI(M) veteran Samir Deb Sarkar. He was elected five times from this left bastion.

The segments witnessed a multi-cornered contest with CPI(M), BJP, TMC and Congress putting up candidates. All these parties have claimed victory in Barjala and Khowai.