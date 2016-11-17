Arunachal honours journalists on National Press Day

The media fraternity in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday joined its counterparts in the country in celebrating the National Press Day with the theme ‘Role of media in promoting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

State Water Resources Development Minister Kamlung Mosang appreciated the State’s media persons for their painstaking endeavours to serve the tribal society against all odds.

“As our society is passing through a critical juncture sandwiched between the modernity and age-old traditions, I would suggest the press to attach top priority to its social responsibility,” he said.

The first newspaper — Echo of Arunachal — English weekly started on February 20, 1988, while the first broadsheet daily — The Arunachal Times — hit the news stands on June 6, 1989.

“Though the press has expanded with about eight English dailies, a few magazines are being published now while local cables are reaching homes but the growth is much below the desired level.”

Mosang said that the Rs 2-crore corpus fund instituted for the working journalist proved the government’s commitment towards the Fourth Estate.

Earlier in his keynote address, Arunachal Press Club president Chopa Cheda said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan could be translated into reality only if all the stakeholders, including the media, join hands to carry forward the programme in a mission mode.

Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) general secretary Ranju Dodum said that the role of media is not to praise the government but to highlight the loopholes in its policies and programmes for the common masses.

During the day-long celebration, two unsung heroes were also felicitated for their outstanding contributions to the society.

While Renu Bengde from East Kameng district was felicitated for supporting 25 orphans through her Kampu Hollen Orphanage, Techi Karda Tara of Sagalee in Papum Pare district was honoured for his contribution to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as he, for the past several months, has been cleaning his area on regular basis.

The award in investigative journalism was shared by Appu Gapak from The Arunachal Times and Jackson Tayeng from The Eastern Sentinel , Jun Taki ( The Eastern Sentinel ) was the winner in the Human Interest category while Appu Gapak won the award in the political category.

Irani Sonowal of News 18 bagged the award from electronic media. - PTI