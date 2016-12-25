Army Chief briefed on Manipur

December 25, 2016 12:16 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Chief of the Army Staff, General Dalbir Singh, reviewed the security situation in strife-torn Manipur during a visit to Northeast India on Saturday.

He was briefed by the field commanders at the 3 Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, Nagaland, which has jurisdiction over Manipur.

Gen. Singh was informed about the volatile situation in the State in the wake of a prolonged economic blockade enforced by the United Naga Council, throwing life out of gear.

The blockade is in protest against the State government’s decision to create new districts.

Gen. Singh., who demits office at the end of December, visited Assam to review the security situation.

Kolkata visit

Sources said the Army Chief could visit the Kolkata-based Eastern Command on Sunday to take stock of the situation in the Northeast, especially Manipur.

The Army Chief’s visit comes a day after Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju asked the Manipur government to take steps to end the crisis.

During a visit to the State on Friday along with senior officials, Mr. Rijiju assured Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh that all possible assistance will be extended to Manipur.

The Minister said 150 companies of Central police forces had been deployed in the State to maintain law and order and another seven additional companies were being sent.