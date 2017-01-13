Alleged Maoists kill two civilians in Gadchiroli

NAGPUR: Two civilians were allegedly killed by Maoists in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Thursday.

“Ramesh Atala (27) and Manohar Atala (55), both residents of Chichoda village in Pendhri sub-division of Gadchiroli, were killed by Maoists...at their home,” a statement issued by Gadchiroli police read.

The statement said the Maoists shot the victims claiming they were police informers. However, the statement said the victims were “Maoist supporters”. It added that the victims were farmers and provided food to Maoists and travelled with them to nearby villages.

The police claimed that Maoists fear their influence is reducing in the district as developmental work by the administration has earned the confidence of tribals.

“They are trying to stop the developmental works. [They are] trying to attract youngsters, and pressurising those youngsters who work part-time for them, to join the Maoist organisation. Maoist supporters, who are opposing this, are being killed... and branded as police informers,” the statement said.

It added, “Four such young men have been killed by Maoists in recent times. ”

Two Maoists surrender

On the same day, two alleged members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) — Jaganu Salam and Kaveram Salam — surrendered before the Narayanpur district Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Meena, according to a statement by the Chhattisgarh police.