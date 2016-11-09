Aligarh Muslim University forces faculty to retire

: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) forced the AMU Teachers Association (AMUTA) secretary Mustafa Zaidi to retire for allegedly raising cases of financial corruption against the Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah (retd.). The move led to widespread protests by his fellow faculty, but some of them also said that no one wanted to go public with his or her opposition against the AMU decision due to “sheer fear of a witch hunt by the university administration”.

The AMUTA, on its part, strongly condemned the decision of the university’s Executive Council to send Professor Zaidi on forced retirement, alleging that he was forced to retire because he kept on raising the issue of alleged corruption, alleged arbitrary promotions and admissions, and financial bungling in the university.

The AMU authorities, however, rejected the charges of “witch hunting”. Professor Javed Akhtar, Registrar of AMU, told the media that “Zaidi was charged with dereliction of duty, attempt to create disorder and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere on the campus, and false propaganda through social media and internet. An enquiry by a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court found him guilty”.

Importantly, the district and sessions judge of Aligarh recently issued summons to Lt. Gen. Shah, and 14 other officials of the university, in a case of alleged fraudulent appointments at the prestigious institution.

Shadab Bano, member of the AMUTA and its former secretary, said that “Prof. Zaidi was forced to retire because, as AMUTA secretary, he protested against flouting of rules in admissions, promotions and appointments, and administrative and financial irregularities.”

The AMUTA, in a statement, said: “It was because of Prof. Zaidi’s repeated protests that the Visitor of the University, the President of India, ordered an enquiry into the working of the university. The motivated action against the AMUTA secretary is aimed at preventing any further revelation of this type from coming out”.