Akhilesh’s rath to start rolling tomorrow

In the backdrop of the power struggle within the ruling Yadav clan in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is all set to kick off his Samajwadi Vikas Rath Yatra with a road show from the State capital to the neighbouring district, Unnao, on November 3.

The yatra will not only test the popularity for the State’s youngest-ever CM but also serve as a stage for him to showcase his strength in the ongoing feud within his family and party ahead of the Samajwadi Party’s silver jubilee celebrations on November 5.

That Mr. Yadav's infrastructural projects and flagship welfare schemes would be the essence of his upcoming campaign was evident from the hi-tech rath (or chariot) he will ride on. The Mercedes bus, customised for Mr. Yadav’s campaign, was unveiled at the CM’s residence on Tuesday amid wide anticipation.

Predominantly coloured in red, the bus is decorated with the images of the major schemes and projects launched by Mr. Yadav during his tenure: the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Lucknow Metro, emergency services for women safety and health like 108 and 1090, free laptop distribution, etc.

The SP’s symbol, the humble cycle, also adorns the bus in the form of a life-size image of Mr. Yadav riding it. On the other side of the bus is a large image of his father, Mulayam Singh, who is expected to flag off the yatra from Lucknow’s La Martiniere College grounds. A loudspeaker, which would play the SP’s campaign song, has een fitted on the bus.

SP Cabinet Minister Rajendra Chaudhary said the bus, equipped with WiFi connection and CCTV cameras, will have facilities to enable Mr. Yadav to “rest, hold conferences and carry out his office work.”

The bus has a hydraulic lift that will enable Mr. Yadav to rise and address the crowd during the road show.

On the first day, from Lucknow to Unnao, he is scheduled to address people at more than a dozen locations. On Tuesday, as Mr. Yadav’s bus will drive to Unnao, with party supporters following, it will also shed focus on one of his biggest projects, the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, which passes through the route of his yatra.