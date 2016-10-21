Advance bail plea of MLA rejected

Just a day before he was to appear before a Bhadrak lower court in connection with a murder case, the Orissa High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Dhamnagar BJD MLA Muktikant Mandal.

Justice S K Mishra further directed the ruling party legislator to move his regular bail application in the lower court. The lower court was also instructed to consider the bail application of the political leader in parity with other accused in the case.

As per the summons issued by the Bhadrak ADJ court, Mandal and one of his associates are asked to appear before the court on Friday in connection with a 14 year old murder case of one Niranjan Jena, who was also an associate of Mandal.

Jena was allegedly lynched to death on November 3, 2002 by a mob of around 20 to 25 supporters of Mandal, who was then officiating as the chairman of local Basudevpur block and was an influential leader.

Although, the FIR had named Mandal and others, the political leader’s name was dropped in the charge sheet. The session’s court nevertheless, after examining two of the relatives of the deceased, issued summons to the MLA.