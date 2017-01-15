Other States

AAP promises free water

PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised tighter land conversion norms and community justice centres for women. The party released the third segment of its Goa manifesto on Saturday evening and announced free potable water for every household up to 20,000 litres, halving of domestic electricity bills, and starting mohalla clinics.

AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes also promised setting up of fast track courts, all-women police stations, a rapid action force to tackle crimes against women, and free sanitary napkins for school students. Goa’s female voters are marginally higher than male voters.

The AAP said it will work towards affordable housing for economically weaker sections and ban forceful land conversions. Besides, it promised seva kendras across the State for paying bills and handling administrative work of senior citizens.

