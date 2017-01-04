AAP challenges State parties to debate on saving Goa

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday challenged leaders of all State political parties for a debate with its Chief Ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes on ‘Who Will Save Goa’.
“We have not defamed Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar in the [election] posters. We have just put a question mark. If BJP is interpreting the content of the posters then its their problem,” AAP leader Oscar Rebello said on Tuesday.
The AAP and BJP are locked in a war following election posters put up by the former, which ask whether the State would be saved by Mr. Gomes or Mr. Parsekar — represented with a question mark over the latter’s photograph. BJP’s Goa President, Vinay Tendulkar, has approached State Election Commissioner demanding action against Mr. Gomes, and the party’s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
