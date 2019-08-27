99% Mumbaikars would now back the Coastal Road Project: Devendra Fadnavis

Virtually all Mumbai citizens would vote in favour of the city’s ambitious Coastal Road Project, if asked today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted in defence of the project recently stayed by the Bombay High Court due to environmental concerns.

“I respect the Court’s verdict... but when we started planning it, there were no regulations for such a project,” Mr. Fadnavis told The Hindu in an interview. “We just followed what the Centre told us to do... If today a signature campaign is started, 99% of Mumbai’s citizens will vote in favour of a coastal road,” he said.

Stressing that big-ticket infrastructure projects like the bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and a hyperloop between Mumbai and Pune will boost the State’s economy, the CM expressed concern about projects facing time and cost overruns due to “unnecessary litigation”.

Terming the recent floods in western Maharashtra a “fallout of climate change”, Mr. Fadnavis dismissed the charge that his administration failed to provide adequate and timely relief to the flood-affected.

“After an unprecedented 700% rainfall in seven days... nobody could have anticipated that the water would rise like this... We are experiencing a real fallout of climate change,” he argued.

Terming any criticism on this front as “unfair”, the CM pointed out that rescue teams could also not reach the affected areas “as the highways were cut off and the planes could not land”.

“After two days of trying to get them to land, I spoke to Union Defence Minister RajnathSinghji who provided us with a Dauphin aircraft from Rajasthan, which could land in marshy conditions. We then created a green corridor without losing a single life to the floods, and (the) deaths (that occurred) resulted from a boat capsize,” he underlined.

While exuding confidence that a good monsoon and the Centre's interventions will stir up India’s slowing economy, the CM said he was worried about the adverse impact of the floods on the State’s sugar industry. “We may have to reschedule their debts in the near future,” he said.