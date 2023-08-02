ADVERTISEMENT

984 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath

August 02, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - Jammu

Over 4 lakh devotees have so far paid obeisance at the shrine since the beginning of the 62-day-long annual pilgrimage on July 1. The yatra will conclude on August 31

PTI

Amarnath pilgrims walk on their way to cross hilly mountains to reach the Amarnath cave during an annual Hindu pilgrimage of Amarnath yatra. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A batch of 984 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar camp in Jammu on Wednesday (August 2) for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the onward journey to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine.

Of the 984 pilgrims in this smallest batch to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp, 498 are performing the yatra through the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district while 486 are heading for the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, officials said.

With this, over 1.41 lakh pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

