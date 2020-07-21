902 cases, 10 deaths in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD

21 July 2020 03:03 IST

74 of the 10,945 active cases are critically ill

Gujarat on Monday recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 infection toll of 902, increasing its tally to 42,808 while 10 deaths have taken the fatality count to 2,057.

The infection has consistently been spreading. As a result, the number of active cases is also rising each day.

As on Monday evening, there are 10,945 active cases of 74 of whom are critically ill and have been put on ventilator support to aid their breathing process.

On Monday, 602 patients were sent home from hospitals, taking the number of discharged cases to 29, 806.

The State has so far tested 4,70,265 samples since the outbreak of the pandemic in mid-March.

During the day, five persons died in Surat, three in Ahmedabad and one each in Gandhinagar and Morbi.

Intra-State movements tightened

The authorities have tightened intra-State movements by halting state transport buses plying between Ahmedabad and Surat and a few other routes as new hotspots have emerged in the state.

In Surat, the new hotspot, the case count is rising every day. At 287, the city accounted for nearly 32% of the cases reported on Monday.

To prevent movement of people from Surat, the government has halted state transport buses plying to Ahmedabad and a few other destinations.

The Ahmedabad municipal corporation has increased the fine for not wearing a mask from ₹200 to ₹500 after it observed that a large number of people were not wearing them as the pandemic containment strategy.