900 athletes arrive for Gulmarg winter games amid COVID-19 scare

Around 992 athletes and sports officials from across the country converged on snow-bound Gulmarg for the first ever Khelo India winter games in Kashmir on Friday, despite the civil society groups expressing concern over organising such events in the wake of SARS-CoV-2 spread in the country.

The five-day event will see athletes participating in games like Alpine ski, snowboarding, snow shoeing, sledging, snow derby, snow rugby, snow baseball etc. from March 7. Sports persons from 20 states are participating in the mega event, first since the revocation of J&K’s special status on August 5 last year.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju arrived in Gulmarg to preside over the event, pipped as an indicator of return of normalcy in J&K. “Come, witness and enjoy India’s first ever Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg. It will not only promote sports but also generate huge tourism Industry and benefit the local economy,” tweeted Mr. Rijiju, ahead of his arrival in Kashmir.

Many see the games a significant event to turn around tourism economy, dented due to tense situation in the past seven months.

“It’s going to be a big event. The event will showcase Kashmir’s tourism potential, besides the talent of the participants on the snowy slopes,” Director General, Youth Services and Sports, Saleem-ur- Rehman said.

However, several civil society groups have raised their concern, as the event comes despite the administration on its toes to contain any infiltration of Coronavirus case into Kashmir. “At least 7,000 people have been screened in just two days,” government-designated nodal officer Dr. Shafqat Khan said.

G. N Var, head of the Private Schools Association of J&K (PSAJK), questioned the government move. “Why is the government going ahead with the games even as major events across the globe has been cancelled? Thousands of spectators from the entire country and outside will be coming to watch it. They would be huddled in a small place with snow and cold temperature everywhere. Everybody knows that the virus grows wildly in cold temperature,” said Mr. Var.

Meanwhile, the PSJK, with around 2,700 private as its members, has asked the school authorities either to restrict morning assemblies to bare minimum time or cancel it. “All unnecessary examinations need to be deferred. Every school has to remain in touch with local hospital. Teachers will keep an eye on each and every student for any flu like symptoms,” Mr. Var said.