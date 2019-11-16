90% of BJD’s ₹241 crore donations came from bonds

Nearly 90% of the contributions of over ₹20,000 received by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during 2018-19 came from electoral bonds, according to a report submitted by the party to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJD, the ruling party in Odisha, received ₹240.81 crore in contributions of over ₹20,000, and ₹211.50 crore of it came in the form of six bonds sold by the State Bank of India (SBI), according to the report published by the ECI on Thursday.

Under the electoral bonds scheme, notified by the Union government in January 2018, any Indian citizen or company incorporated in India can buy promissory notes from the SBI and donate them to parties. The donors remain anonymous. But the parties will have to hand over the details to the ECI in a sealed cover.

The BJD received ₹27 crore from AB General Electoral Trust, which was funded by four companies of the Aditya Birla Group: Ultratech Cement; Hindalco Industries; Grasim Industries; and Essel Mining and Industries, according to the trust’s contribution report submitted to the ECI.

Prudent Electoral Trust, which received funds from DLF Limited, Bharti Airtel, GMR Airports, DCM Shriram Ltd. and Jubilant Foodworks Limited, gave the BJD ₹2 crore. BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik contributed ₹5 lakh to the party, according to the report.