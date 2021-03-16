9 SAD MLAs from Punjab booked for trying to confront Haryana CM outside assembly

The Chandigarh Police has booked nine Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators from Punjab for their alleged attempt to gherao and confront Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar outside the assembly here last week, officials said on Tuesday.
Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia are among the SAD legislators named in the FIR.
The Chandigarh Police registered a case against the SAD MLAs under relevant IPC sections including 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), according to a copy of the FIR.
The SAD legislators had confronted Khattar outside the assembly hall on March 10 and had demanded that a resolution be passed in the state assembly against the Centre's three new farm laws.
Thereafter, the Haryana assembly secretariat had decided to lodge an FIR against the group of Punjab MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with Khattar.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday had condemned the incident and had informed the House that a group of SAD MLAs from Punjab allegedly tried to gherao and attack the Haryana chief minister outside the assembly hall last week when he was interacting with the media.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath