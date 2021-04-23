Other States

9 of family killed after van falls into River Ganga in Bihar

At least nine people were on Friday killed and seven missing after a van with 18 of a family fell into River Ganga at Danapur, near Patna.

The bodies of nine people, including three children and three women, were recovered. Two swam to safety.

The tragedy occurred when a pick-up van with the family of Chandradeo Rai from Nasriganj area of Danapur overturned from a makeshift iron bridge and fell into the Ganga.

The family was returning from a pre-wedding ceremony held in Akilpur village across the river.

The deceased were identified as Ramakant Rai, Arvind Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Geeta Devi, Saroj Devi and Anuradha Devi. The other bodies were yet to be identified.

Separate teams of National and State Disaster Response Forces reached the spot, where a large number of locals gathered to see the rescue operation.

The pick-up van was pulled out from the river. Some local boatmen and others reached the spot initially and started the rescue operation, according to eyewitnesses.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Ritlal Yadav was at the spot.

