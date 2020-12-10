9 newborns die in Kota hospital

Jaipur

10 December 2020 22:48 IST

Nine newborns have died at a State-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on Thursday.

Five of the babies, who were 1-4 days old, died on Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital, an official said.

The health facility had hit national headlines in December last year over deaths of an unusual number of infants. Health Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered an inquiry. PTI