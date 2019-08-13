9 more fishermen die off Gujarat coast

Nine more fishermen have died, taking the toll to 15, after their boats sank in rough seas off the Gujarat coast when they went for fishing expedition, ignoring the government’s directive to not venture into the sea for fishing during the monsoon.

“A total of 15 fishermen have died in the seas from Dwarka and Porbandar district,” a senior official from Porbandar said, adding the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had rescued more than 75 fishermen stuck in rough seas off the Porbandar coast.

Two boats capsized

According to sources, 95 fishermen along with 16 boats had ventured into the sea from Porbandar but they were stuck in rough sea. Their two boats capsized in which 15 fishermen drowned. The ICG has rescued 80 fishermen and 14 boats.

The government has reiterated its directive, asking fishermen to not venture into the sea during the active monsoon period.

More rains likely

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted more rains for Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday. “North Gujarat, parts of south and central will witness heavy rainfall in next 2-3 days,” a release said.

The State has witnessed incessant rainfall since August 3 to 11, wiping off the monsoon deficit. As on Tuesday, the State has received more than 80% of the season’s total rainfall while more than 40 dams/reservoirs are overflowing.

Massive inflow

Gujarat’s main water source Narmada dam also received massive inflow due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh. The government was forced to open gates of the dam for the first time after they were installed in 2017.

According to the State emergency centre, around 15 people have died in various rain-related incidents in Gujarat during rainfall from August 3.