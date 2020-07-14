9 more dead in Assam floods

Nine people drowned in Assam on Saturday, taking the flood-related death tally to 59.
The flood situation continued to worsen, affecting 32.94 lakh people across 28 of the 33 districts.
Officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said nine people died across five districts — three of them in Dibrugarh — during the last 24 hours.
“So far, 59 people have lost their lives since the floods struck Assam on May 22 in two waves. Another 26 people lost their lives in rain-induced landslips during this period,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.
A person each was reported missing in Golaghat and Morigaon districts. Officials said efforts were on to trace them.
Crop on 1.28 lakh hectares affected
Among the affected people across 3,371 villages and localities, 44,108 people have taken shelter in 198 relief camps in 18 districts. An official estimate said crop on 1.28 lakh hectares has been affected.
“Heavy rainfall in adjoining Arunachal Pradesh is adding to Assam’s woes. The Brahmaputra and nine of its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark,” the spokesperson said.
Western Assam’s Barpeta continued to be the worst affected district with 5.5 lakh people moving to makeshift shelters on higher grounds followed by Dhubri (4.11 lakh), Morigaon (4.08 lakh), Goalpara (2.5 lakh) and South Salmara (2.25 lakh).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath