9 minutes at 9 p.m. on Sept. 9: Congress, Akhilesh Yadav urge people to switch off lights to highlight unemployment woes

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh seem to have taken a leaf out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book to counter the government on issues of unemployment and suffering economy.
After Mr. Modi had asked people to light candles, lamps and hold mobile phone torches for nine minutes from 9 p.m. on April 5 to demonstrate the collective fight against COVID-19, the two Opposition parties made similar appeals on Wednesday.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked people to switch off lights in their homes at 9 p.m. for nine minutes on September 9 in the midst of the “darkness of unemployment” of youths and their families. He asked people to light the torch of revolution and add to the voice of the youngsters.
In a tweet, Mr. Yadav also posted a couplet that translated into, “When the youths clench their fists, the persecuting rulers lose their sleep.”
The Uttar Pradesh Congress also asked people to light candles and earthen lamps at the same time on September 9 to remove the “dark clouds of arrogance” from the eyes of the “failed, jumlebaaz” government. Maybe then they will be able to see the figures of unemployment and the suffering economy, the Congress tweeted.
