9 killed as bus overturns in Beed, Maharashtra

Nine passengers died and 12 others were injured when a private bus heading towards Latur overturned early on Sunday in Beed district.

Police officials have rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway.

“The bus was travelling from Mumbai to Latur. The survivors have claimed that the driver was over-speeding, which could have led to this accident,” Mahesh Tak, API, attached to Ambhora Police Station, in Beed district said.

The injured persons have been rushed to the Ahmednagar district civil hospital, which is around 70 km away from the accident spot.

“The accident took place around 5.30 a.m.. When the bus was near Dhanora village, the driver lost control and the bus overturned,” he said.