9 die as bus comes into contact with power cable in Odisha

Nine persons including five women were electrocuted to death and more than 25 were injured when the bus in which they were travelling came into contact with a low-hanging 11KV power transmission cable at Mendarajpur under the Golanthara police station area of Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday afternoon.

Around 45 passengers in the ill-fated bus were part of a group travelling from Dankalpadu village to Chikarada to attend a pre-wedding function. The groom was travelling in a car. While travelling on the Golanthara-Tulu road, the metal goods carriage on the top of the AC sleeper bus came into contact with the cable hanging on a side of the narrow village road near Mendarajpur. The interior portions of the bus caught fire though the vehicle was not damaged in a big way.

According to chief fire officer of the southern range Sukant Sethi, the passengers received high-voltage shock.

Police and fire officials as well as Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrusta Kulange and Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue operation. All the injured were first shifted to the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur. Nine patients in a serious condition were receiving treatment while nine others with severe burns were shifted to the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. The rest were discharged after first aid.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased. He announced that all the injured would receive free treatment.

Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera ordered an enquiry assuring that strict action would be taken against the persons found guilty. He blamed the cable and the driver for the accident. The residents of Mendarajpur alleged that no action had been taken despite their repeated complains about the cable.

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) Sourabh Garg sought a report from SOUTHCO. The Collector instituted an enquiry by a special team that will include officials of SOUTHCO, the police and the transport department. The police also lodged a case and started investigation.

In a similar incident, 70 picnickers from Baripada had a narrow escape when the top of their bus touched an 11KV power cable at Baliapal in Balasore district. All the injured were admitted to the Baliapal hospital. They were travelling to the Dagara beach in Balasore district.