9 dead as vehicle falls into gorge in Kathua

Jammu

23 February 2020 02:23 IST

Nine people, including three women and as many children, were killed and five others injured on Saturday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said. The accident took place when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which then rolled into the 300 feet-deep gorge.

The rescuers pulled out nine bodies from the vehicle and sent five critically injured people to a local hospital, the officials said.

They said three women and three children were among those killed and the identities of the deceased were being ascertained.

The injured were later referred to the Government Medical College Jammu, the officials said.