9 dead, 25 injured as bus falls into river in Himachal

At least nine people were killed and 25 injured when a bus fell from a bridge into a river in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Sunday, the police said.

The accident took place near Khadri village on the Renuka-Dadahu-Nahan road, 168 km south of Shimla, at 4.30 p.m. The private bus was on its way from Renuka Ji to Nahan when the driver lost control, broke the railing of the Jalal bridge and fell 40-feet down into the Jalal river, said Additional Superintendent of Police Virender Singh Thakur.

Four passengers, including three women, died on the spot, while five critically-injured persons succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

Twenty-five people are under treatment in the Nahan medical college and Dadahu sub-divisional hospital, the ASP said.

Mr. Thakur, who reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation, said prima facie the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was over-speeding when it was crossing the bridge.

Another mishap

In another accident, as many as 21 people from Delhi were injured after their bus fell into a gorge near Kyari in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Sunday, the police said.

The accident took place when the bus was returning to Delhi from a trip to Shimla and nearby tourist places, they said.

Police are yet to verify the exact cause of the accident