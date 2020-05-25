Other States

87 COVID-19 patients in Nainital came by same special train, says health department

For representational purpose only. Migrants onboard a train in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, May 20, 2020.

For representational purpose only. Migrants onboard a train in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, May 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The passengers came by the special train from Mumbai to Haridwar on May 20 and left in buses for Haldwani in Nainital district

Eighty-seven of the total 117 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nainital over the last two days are passengers of the same ‘Shramik Special’ train that reached Haridwar from Mumbai last week, the state health department said on Monday.

Also read: Railways to use 60% of its converted isolation coaches lying idle to operate Shramik Special trains

Fifty-five passengers of the train tested positive for the disease on Saturday and 32 on Sunday, it said. They came by the special train from Mumbai to Haridwar on May 20 and left in buses for Haldwani in Nainital district, it said, adding that some passengers also went to other districts.

Nainital district alone accounts for 117 of the total 317 COVID-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand till Sunday night.

