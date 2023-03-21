85-metre-tall cooling tower of power station to be demolished by controlled explosion in Surat

HamberMenu
The 85-metre-tall cooling tower of the gas-based Utran power station of the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation located on the banks of Tapi river will be razed at around 11-11.30 am on Tuesday, executive engineer RR Patel said.

March 21, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - Surat

PTI

A 30-year-old cooling tower of a power station in Gujarat's Surat city will be demolished by a controlled explosion on March 21, an official said on Monday.

The 85-metre-tall cooling tower of the gas-based Utran power station of the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation located on the banks of Tapi river will be razed at around 11-11.30 am on Tuesday, executive engineer RR Patel said.

"To bring down the tower, 250 kg of commercial explosives will be used. It will take 10-15 seconds," he said.

An approval was taken from the Central Electricity Authority in 2017 to scrap the gas-based power plant under government policy because of high production cost, which made it unviable, the official said.

"The demolition process began in September 2021, and different components such as boiler, turbine, generator, etc were brought down," Patel said.

The tower was constructed in 1993, and precaution is being taken for its demolition, he said.

