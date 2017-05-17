8.5-km-long ‘priority corridor’ of Lucknow Metro to open June-end

The much-awaited Lucknow Metro is likely to be thrown open to commuters by June-end.

Officials of the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) said the services will start with the ‘priority corridor’ on the North-South line (Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia), which is also Phase-1A of the project.

The estimated expenditure for the priority corridor is ₹2,000 crore. While the infrastructural ground work for the 8.5-km-long corridor, from Transport Nagar to Charbagh, is complete, officials are waiting for the last of the four trains needed to put the system in operation.

“The fourth train is expected to arrive by May 22,” said Amit Kumar Srivastava, chief spokesperson of the LMRC, on Tuesday.

Missed deadline

The trial run on the priority corridor was conducted on December 1, 2016, and services were slated to start on March 26. The target, however, could not be met, with the new government criticising the previous regime for doing things “hastily”.

The inaugural ride was piloted by two women, Pratibha and Prachi Sharma, who were also awarded the Rani Laxmi Bai Bravery Award.

‘Metro-man’ E Sreedharan is the principal advisor of the Lucknow Metro.

The second phase of the project is the 11-km-long East-West corridor, stretching from the Charbagh railway station to Vasantkunj. The corridor will have 12 stations. The project, however, is yet to get approval.

According to the Detailed Project Report, the daily expected ridership on the North-South corridor will be 6.44 lakh (year 2020), while for the East-West line it will be 2.43 lakh. The capacity of each six-coach train will be 1,574 passengers.

The 22.9 km-long North-South corridor will have 21 stations, including eight elevated ones. The line is expected to be completed by 2019.

“The Lucknow Metro project has achieved the distinction of being the fastest ever Metro project constructed in India,” said Mr. Srivastava.

The estimated cost of Phase-1A is ₹6,928 crore, a joint venture of the State and Central governments.

The trains will feature the culture of Lucknow, such as the Roomi Gate, Bara-Imambara and Asifi Masjid.

The exterior of the trains will showcase Chikankari craftsmanship.