₹8.45 lakh hawala money seized in Assam, 2 held

An Islamic cleric and a businessman were arrested by the Assam police for their alleged involvement in a hawala transaction amounting to ₹8.45 lakh, which was sent from Kuwait.

Nurul Islam, the principal of the Jamia Islamia Salafia Arabic College in Barpeta, was arrested after an amount of ₹8.45 lakh in cash was recovered from him, Barpeta Superintendent of Police Robin Kumar said on Wednesday.

“Islam confessed that the money had come through a hawala channel from Kuwait,” Mr. Kumar said.

Guwahati-based businessman Arun Saraf was arrested for allegedly facilitating the transaction. The SP said ₹28 lakh was deposited by Islam in the bank account of the college in three separate transactions since December 2018.

“The accused has not been able to tell us from where this money came and the nature of the expenditure,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate joined the police probe and questioned Islam and Saraf about the source of the money.