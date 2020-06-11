82 new cases in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

11 June 2020 23:46 IST

Punjab recorded 82 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 2,887. The patients who died were from Amritsar, Sangrur and Jalandhar districts.

The major chunk of new cases, 18 and 14 were reported from Ludhiana and Amritsar districts respectively.

