HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

82% Hindus in India, figures speak for themselves, says Kamal Nath

August 09, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 04:11 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

Facing questions from party colleagues, allies and political opponents for courting self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and State Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that there was no need to declare India as a Hindu Rashtra as the figures speak for themselves.

Mr. Shastri, who heads the Bageshwar Dham and has from public forums made the demand to make India a Hindu Rashtra or a Hindu nation, on Monday concluded a katha at Mr. Nath’s bastion of Chhindwara in which his son and MP Nakul Nath was the chief patron.

At a press conference in capital Bhopal a day later, Mr. Nath was asked about the demand of Hindu Rashtra gaining currency. “What is the point of making a Hindu nation, 82% are Hindus here. In a country where there is such a huge percentage, is it a matter of debate? What is the need to say Hindu nation, these figures state,” he said.

The Chhindwara katha is one in a long list of actions taken by Mr. Nath and his party to incorporate religious symbolism to counter BJP’s brand of Hindutva.

While differing views within the Congress on the event have emerged, former MP Shivanand Tiwari from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, a fellow constituent of the INDIA alliance, had earlier sought a clarification from the Congress central leadership on the event.

‘BJP’s star campaigner’

“Dhirendra Shastri is a declared supporter of Hindu Rashtra. Kamal Nathji went there and performed an aarti in his honour. Only when there was opposition from within the Congress did he ask why were people having problems over the issue,” Mr. Tiwari told journalists on Tuesday.

Earlier, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam had also questioned Mr. Nath rolling out the red carpet for “BJP’s star campaigner” who “ran bulldozers on the property of Muslims and flouted the Constitution by advocating Hindu Rashtra”.

M.P. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a jibe at Mr. Nath, calling it chunavi bhakti or electoral devotion. “The public is watching the electoral devotion of the Congress,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting to the comments, Mr. Nath pointed out that he had built the biggest temple of Hindu deity Hanuman in Chhindwara 15 years ago.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.