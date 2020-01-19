81.51% voter turnout in rural polls in Rajasthan

The first phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan has recorded a total voter turnout of 81.51%, an official said on Saturday.

In the first phase, 2,690 gram panchayats of 87 panchayat samitis in 31 out of 33 districts went to the polls on Friday.

Highest at 89.25%

State Election Commissioner P.S. Mehra said the highest voter turnout of 89.25% was recorded in Hanumangarh district.

Ajmer recorded a voter turnout of 80.1%, Alwar 83.73% and Banswara recorded 86.02% polling, the SEC said.

Elected unopposed

Chiefs of 36 gram panchayats have already been elected unopposed.

There were 92,33,843 voters in the first phase of the elections.