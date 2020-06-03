800 migrants sent home in buses from Gurugram

Gurugram

03 June 2020 00:36 IST

Around 800 migrants from Bihar, stranded at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 here for more than 24 hours, were sent back to their home districts on Tuesday.

Some 20-odd buses were pressed into service for this.

A large number of migrants belonging to Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand were brought to Gurugram from neighbouring districts in State transport buses on Monday to be sent to their hometowns in a Shramik Special train.

But the workers from Bihar could not be accommodated in the train and were forced to spend the night at the stadium.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chinar Chahal said around two dozen buses were arranged to send the workers back to their hometowns during the day on Tuesday.

She said the workers were also educated on the precautions to be taken and their health check-up was done.