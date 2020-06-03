Other States

800 migrants sent home in buses from Gurugram

Around 800 migrants from Bihar, stranded at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 here for more than 24 hours, were sent back to their home districts on Tuesday.

Some 20-odd buses were pressed into service for this.

A large number of migrants belonging to Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand were brought to Gurugram from neighbouring districts in State transport buses on Monday to be sent to their hometowns in a Shramik Special train.

But the workers from Bihar could not be accommodated in the train and were forced to spend the night at the stadium.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chinar Chahal said around two dozen buses were arranged to send the workers back to their hometowns during the day on Tuesday.

She said the workers were also educated on the precautions to be taken and their health check-up was done.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 12:38:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/800-migrants-sent-home-in-buses-from-gurugram/article31734840.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY