Other States

80-yr-old COVID-19 positive woman dies in Jammu and Kashmir; total 8 deaths due to pandemic in UT

File Image.

File Image.  

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 546 positive cases of COVID-19 so far.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to eight after a coronavirus positive elderly woman died at a hospital here on Tuesday, officials said. “The elderly woman died today. She was diabetic and also hypertensive,” the officials said.

Also read: Coronavirus | Jammu and Kashmir to implement round-the-clock enforcement of lockdown in 77 red zones

The 80-year-old woman from Srinagar city is the eighth COVID-19 patient and also the third woman to die of the disease in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 546 positive cases of COVID-19 so far. As many as 164 of them have recovered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 5:47:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/80-yr-old-covid-19-positive-woman-dies-in-jk-total-8-deaths-due-to-pandemic-in-ut/article31454853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY