80-yr-old COVID-19 positive woman dies in Jammu and Kashmir; total 8 deaths due to pandemic in UT

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to eight after a coronavirus positive elderly woman died at a hospital here on Tuesday, officials said. “The elderly woman died today. She was diabetic and also hypertensive,” the officials said.

Also read: Coronavirus | Jammu and Kashmir to implement round-the-clock enforcement of lockdown in 77 red zones

The 80-year-old woman from Srinagar city is the eighth COVID-19 patient and also the third woman to die of the disease in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 546 positive cases of COVID-19 so far. As many as 164 of them have recovered.