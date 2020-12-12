80% turnout in Rajasthan polls

JAIPUR

12 December 2020 01:30 IST

About 80% of 14.32 lakh voters cast their votes in the elections for 50 municipal bodies situated in 12 districts of Rajastan on Friday. The highest turnout at 90.32% was recorded at Nagar in Bhatatpur district in the polls for the town's municipality.

Of the total urban local bodies which went to polls, 43 were municipalities and seven were municipal councils. As many as 7,249 candidates were in the fray.

Advertising

Advertising