Other States

80 migrant workers among 86 new cases in Odisha

Eighty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Friday, taking the total to 1,189. Eighty of these were migrant workers who recently returned from other States.

While 46 cases were detected in Jajpur district, 11 were reported in Cuttack, six in Nayagarh, five each in Balasore and Ganjam, three each in Khordha, Puri, Bhadrak and Keonjhar, and one in Sundargarh district, the State government said.

While 80 of the 86 cases were detected in temporary medical centres where the returnees are in quarantine, one case was detected in a containment zone in Sundargarh district. Five others were locals — two each in Ganjam and Khordha and one in Cuttack, the government said.

As many as 43 patients were discharged, taking the total number of those recovered to 436. Seven persons have succumbed to the virus. The total number of active cases stood at 746, according to officials.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 3:20:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/80-migrant-workers-among-86-new-cases-in-odisha/article31654880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY