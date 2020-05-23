80 migrant workers among 86 new cases in Odisha

Eighty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Friday, taking the total to 1,189. Eighty of these were migrant workers who recently returned from other States.

While 46 cases were detected in Jajpur district, 11 were reported in Cuttack, six in Nayagarh, five each in Balasore and Ganjam, three each in Khordha, Puri, Bhadrak and Keonjhar, and one in Sundargarh district, the State government said.

While 80 of the 86 cases were detected in temporary medical centres where the returnees are in quarantine, one case was detected in a containment zone in Sundargarh district. Five others were locals — two each in Ganjam and Khordha and one in Cuttack, the government said.

As many as 43 patients were discharged, taking the total number of those recovered to 436. Seven persons have succumbed to the virus. The total number of active cases stood at 746, according to officials.