Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of quarterfinal results, matches, scores, goalscorers

8-year-old boy who fell into 55-foot-deep borewell in M.P. village, dies

The hectic efforts of the State Disaster Response Force, Home Guard and local police personnel over the past four days, went in vain.

December 10, 2022 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - Betul (Madhya Pradesh)

PTI
Officials and State Disaster Response Force personnel at the site where an 8-yr-old boy fell into a borewell in Mandvi village, in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

Officials and State Disaster Response Force personnel at the site where an 8-yr-old boy fell into a borewell in Mandvi village, in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: ANI

An eight-year-old, who fell into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on December 6, died after he was pulled out following a rescue operation, said the Betul District Administration on Saturday, December 10, 2022

8-year-old Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next hour.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel were on the job over the past four days. Tanmay's body is being taken to Betul District Hospital by ambulance.

