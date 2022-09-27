8 women, 2 children killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in U.P

The vehicle was carrying 47 people to a temple when the incident happened.

PTI Lucknow
September 27, 2022 01:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

SDRF personnel conduct a rescue and relief operation after a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond, at Itaunja police station area in Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

: Ten people, eight women and two children, were killed and 37 injured when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a pond here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trolley was carrying 47 people to a Durga Devi temple in Unnaee village for a 'mundan' ceremony when the incident happened, said Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar. While one person with serious injuries has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Hospital, others are undergoing treatment in the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Itaunja and are said to be out of danger, Gangwar said.

He added that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, which was called to assist the search operations, is still present at the spot to ensure that nobody is trapped in the pond. Investigation is on to find out the reasons behind the accident and eyewitnesses are being questioned, Gangwar further said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The D.M. said the police and the district administration have been told to ensure that a large number of people do not travel together, especially on narrow roads, as it increases the chance of accidents. Gangwar, along with senior district and police officials, rushed to the spot and instructed the officials concerned to ensure help to the victims. He also met the injured admitted at the CHC and enquired about their condition. The family of the deceased will receive a solatium of ₹4 lakh each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
disaster and accident
Uttar Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app