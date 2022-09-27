8 women, 2 children killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in U.P

SDRF personnel conduct a rescue and relief operation after a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond, at Itaunja police station area in Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

: Ten people, eight women and two children, were killed and 37 injured when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a pond here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trolley was carrying 47 people to a Durga Devi temple in Unnaee village for a 'mundan' ceremony when the incident happened, said Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar. While one person with serious injuries has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Hospital, others are undergoing treatment in the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Itaunja and are said to be out of danger, Gangwar said.

He added that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, which was called to assist the search operations, is still present at the spot to ensure that nobody is trapped in the pond. Investigation is on to find out the reasons behind the accident and eyewitnesses are being questioned, Gangwar further said.

The D.M. said the police and the district administration have been told to ensure that a large number of people do not travel together, especially on narrow roads, as it increases the chance of accidents. Gangwar, along with senior district and police officials, rushed to the spot and instructed the officials concerned to ensure help to the victims. He also met the injured admitted at the CHC and enquired about their condition. The family of the deceased will receive a solatium of ₹4 lakh each.