Other States

8 migrant workers killed, 55 injured in M.P. highway accident

Truck collides head-on with bus in Guna district

Eight migrant workers were killed and 55 injured as their truck collided head-on with a bus on a highway in Guna district early on Thursday, said district officials.

The truck, carrying around 60 workers, was on its way to Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai when an empty bus returning to Ahmedabad rammed it. There was no median on the highway.

Many of the workers were from Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

“Police and revenue teams and doctors reached the accident spot around 2.30 a.m. All the injured were immediately moved to the district hospital. There would have been more deaths if timely action was not taken,” said S. Viswanathan, Guna Collector.

Many of the injured were responding well to treatment and there was no need to move them to a hospital in Gwalior, Mr. Viswanathan said. “We are inquiring into the accident to ascertain its cause,” he added.

On May 9, five migrant workers were killed and 13 persons injured after their truck overturned on a highway in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 10:30:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/8-migrant-workers-killed-55-injured-in-mp-highway-accident/article31579717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY