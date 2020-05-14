8 migrant workers killed, 55 injured in M.P. highway accident

Eight migrant workers were killed and 55 injured as their truck collided head-on with a bus on a highway in Guna district early on Thursday, said district officials.

The truck, carrying around 60 workers, was on its way to Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai when an empty bus returning to Ahmedabad rammed it. There was no median on the highway.

Many of the workers were from Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

“Police and revenue teams and doctors reached the accident spot around 2.30 a.m. All the injured were immediately moved to the district hospital. There would have been more deaths if timely action was not taken,” said S. Viswanathan, Guna Collector.

Many of the injured were responding well to treatment and there was no need to move them to a hospital in Gwalior, Mr. Viswanathan said. “We are inquiring into the accident to ascertain its cause,” he added.

On May 9, five migrant workers were killed and 13 persons injured after their truck overturned on a highway in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.