8 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs held in hotel, claims party

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh seems to be headed for trouble as the party claimed that eight lawmakers from the State were being kept in a five-star hotel in Gurugram.

In an overnight drama, two Ministers of the Kamal Nath government — Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh — are reported to have taken at least four legislators out of the hotel.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh had alleged that the BJP was trying to bribe some of the Congress legislators by offering between ₹25-30 crore, a charge denied by BJP leader Shivraj Singh.

The Congress plans to raise this issue strongly in both Houses of Parliament and a meeting of party MPs has been called at 10 a.m.

The alleged attempt at poaching in a Congress-ruled State also comes ahead of the Rajya Sabha vacancies from the Madhya Pradesh next month where the Congress is expected to win three berths if there are no defections.