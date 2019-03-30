8 killed, 30 injured in road accident in UP’s Greater Noida

Eight passengers, including a minor and two women, were killed and 30 injured when a privately-operated bus rammed into a tanker on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday morning, officials said. The bus was en route to Delhi from U.P.’s Jalaun district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths, while top officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar, including District Magistrate B.N. Singh and police chief Vaibhav Krishna, rushed to meet the victims in hospital.

“I am saddened by the demise of eight people in a bus accident in Greater Noida today. Praying for the peace of the departed souls and strength to their families. Also wishing speedy recovery to the passengers injured in the accident,” Mr. Adityanth tweeted.

Police Circle Officer, Jewar, Sharat Chandra Sharma said, “Eight people were killed and 30 injured in the incident. The victims were rushed to the nearby Kailash Hospital in Jewar. The speeding bus rammed into a tanker which was moving relatively slowly.”

“The exact cause of the incident is yet to be confirmed, but prima facie it appears the driver was drowsy. The tanker was moving at a slower pace and the speeding bus could have comfortably overtaken it, but instead rammed into it,” Mr. Sharma said.

The deceased have been identified as bus driver Mahesh Kumar (48), helper Bandu (25), passengers Vineeta (32), Arun (42), Asad (12), Suman (35) and Vishwanath Tiwari (75).