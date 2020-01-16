8 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; several injured

At least 20 passengers were injured when eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed after the train hit the guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi railway stations in Odisha’s Cuttack district at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Five passengers who suffered serious injuries were rushed to the SCB Medical College in Cuttack city, while the other injured are admitted to a nearby hospital.
A senior officer of the East Coast Railway at Bhubaneswar confirmed that there were no deaths and rescue operations were affected due to heavy fog in the region.
Injured passengers are taken to the SCB Medical College in Cuttack city.
| Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout
Several trains were diverted via Naraj station, as the rescue operation was in progress with the arrival of railway officials and railway accident medical van.
The railway authorities said that Helpline No. 0671-1072-Cuttack, 0674-1072-Khurda Road and BBS/Headquarters Office-18003457401/402, BBS Station-0674-1072, Puri-06752-1072 can be contacted for information about the passengers.
