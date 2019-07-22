8 children killed, 15 injured in U.P. accident

Nine persons, including eight children, were killed and 15 others were injured when a pick-up van collided with a mini-truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, police said on Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide all possible help and treatment to the injured.

The accident took place around 11 p.m. on Sunday near Sadikpur village under the Hafizpur police station limits.

The victims were returning to their Salepur Kotla village in the pick-up van after attending a marriage, they said.

The mini-truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the van which was carrying 20 children. The impact of the accident was so severe that the van was torn apart and its occupants were thrown out on the highway, police said.

Truck driver flees

The truck driver fled the spot after the incident, they said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared nine persons, including eight children, dead, police said.