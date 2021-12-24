8 AYUSH hospitals thrown open in U.P.

Ahead of polls, Centre releases ₹553 cr under AYUSH mission

Union Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated eight new, 50-bed, integrated AYUSH hospitals in the State and laid the foundation for an Ayurveda institute at Ayodhya.

Ahead of the Assembly election in U.P. early next year, the AYUSH Ministry also released ₹553.36 crore allocated to the State by the Centre under the National AYUSH Mission.

AYUSH is the acronym for alternate systems of medicine — Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy — and a separate ministry of AYUSH was formed by the BJP government to promote these systems.

The new AYUSH hospitals are located in Deoria, Kaushambi, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur and were built with a collective cost of ₹72 crore, a statement from the Union ministry said.

Mr. Adityanath and Mr. Sonowal also laid the foundation stone for a new AYUSH Educational Institute for Ayurveda in Ayodhya that will be built at a cost of ₹49.83 crore.

“The steps taken by the AYUSH Ministry will tremendously help common people and sants of Ayodhya,” the U.P. Chief Minister said on the occasion.

“We will continue to work towards the welfare of the people and towards building Ayodhya as the spiritual and cultural hub of the world,” Mr. Sonowal added.

A total of 500 new AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) were also inaugurated in different parts of the State. Foundation stones were also laid for six, new 50-bed hospitals, that will come up in Unnao, Shravasti, Hardoi, Gorakhpur, Sambhal and Mirzapur.