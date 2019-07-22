Other States

8 arrested over lynching in Jharkhand

Eight people were arrested on Monday for allegedly lynching four tribals, including two women, in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on the suspicion that they were practising witchcraft, police said.

The accused were among a group of people who allegedly dragged the four elderly persons — Suna Oraon (65), Champa Oraon (79), Fagni Oraine (60) and Piro Oraine (74) — out of their homes at Nagar-Siskari village and beat them to death with sticks in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, according to a statement.

Blood-soaked sticks suspected to have been used in the crime were also seized, it said. Earlier in the day, police detained 10 people in connection with the lynching, which took place after a man died due to ailments a week ago.

