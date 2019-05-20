8 arrested in Surat for celebrating Nathuram Godse’s birth anniversary

Gujarat police on Monday arrested eight persons for celebrating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, in Surat. The persons are allegedly members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha.

“The police have lodged an FIR and eight persons have been arrested. The State will not tolerate celebration of Godse in Gandhi’s Gujarat,” said Gujarat’s junior home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, in a statement.

Mr. Jadeja added that stern action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb the social atmosphere in the State by such acts like celebrating Mahatma’s killer.

Godse was born in Baramati in Maharashtra, then part of the Bombay Presidency, on May 19 in 1910.

The Hindu Mahasabha activists had organised the celebration in the premises of the Suryamukhi Hanuman Temple in Limbayat area of Surat, following which they were arrested on Monday, Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma told media persons.

According to Mr. Sharma, by celebrating the birth anniversary of Godse, the accused deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat, calling it an attempt to incite people and disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the State.

Officials said the eight persons have been arrested under IPC sections 153 (provocation with an intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 153B (making assertions prejudicial to national-integration).