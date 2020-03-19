799 held at detention centres for foreigners in Assam, says MoS Kishan Reddy

New Delhi

19 March 2020

Minister replies to written question in Rajya Sabha

As many as 799 people are currently held at detention centres for declared or convicted foreigners in Assam and 26 detainees died because of illness in the last four years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on March 18.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam operated under the provisions of Foreigners Act, 1946 and Foreigners (Tribunal) Order, 1964.

“As per the information provided by the government of Assam, 799 detainees are held in detention centres in Assam as on February 27, 2020. Of these, 95 have completed three years or more in detention,” he said, replying to a written question.