799 held at detention centres for foreigners in Assam, says MoS Kishan Reddy

As many as 799 people are currently held at detention centres for declared or convicted foreigners in Assam and 26 detainees died because of illness in the last four years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on March 18.
Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam operated under the provisions of Foreigners Act, 1946 and Foreigners (Tribunal) Order, 1964.
“As per the information provided by the government of Assam, 799 detainees are held in detention centres in Assam as on February 27, 2020. Of these, 95 have completed three years or more in detention,” he said, replying to a written question.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.