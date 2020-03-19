Other States

799 held at detention centres for foreigners in Assam, says MoS Kishan Reddy

A file photo of villagers checking the final NRC.

A file photo of villagers checking the final NRC.   | Photo Credit: Anupam Nath

Minister replies to written question in Rajya Sabha

As many as 799 people are currently held at detention centres for declared or convicted foreigners in Assam and 26 detainees died because of illness in the last four years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on March 18.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam operated under the provisions of Foreigners Act, 1946 and Foreigners (Tribunal) Order, 1964.

“As per the information provided by the government of Assam, 799 detainees are held in detention centres in Assam as on February 27, 2020. Of these, 95 have completed three years or more in detention,” he said, replying to a written question.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 9:53:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/799-held-at-detention-centres-for-foreigners-in-assam-says-mos-kishan-reddy/article31105684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY