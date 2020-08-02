Other States

792 new virus cases reported in Punjab

Punjab recorded 792 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported 18 more deaths, taking the toll in the State to 423, according to an official statement.

The major chunk of new cases, 147 and 100, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The Health Department said the active cases were 5,964 and 11,466 patients have so far recovered.

In Haryana, 761 new cases and five deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 36,519 in the State.

